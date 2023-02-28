C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on April 3rd

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $70,174,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 282,512.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 197,759 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 322,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,550,000 after purchasing an additional 131,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 766,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,143,000 after buying an additional 93,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.