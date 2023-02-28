Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 20th

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG stock opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,036,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,480,000 after buying an additional 201,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,555,000 after buying an additional 473,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,968,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,549,000 after buying an additional 81,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading

