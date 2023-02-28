MetaMUI Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $73.55 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $73.55 million and $106,147.33 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

