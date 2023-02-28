Compound Dai (CDAI) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Compound Dai token can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound Dai has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Compound Dai has a total market cap of $559.08 million and $6.54 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Dai Profile

Compound Dai’s genesis date was November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.

cDAI is the Compound’s wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it’s available on the Compound platform.”

Buying and Selling Compound Dai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

