EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Raised to $18.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVER. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.59 million, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 117,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,653,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,145 shares of company stock worth $774,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.26% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 588.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 380.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

