CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at B. Riley

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.
CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 1.6 %
CTO opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $412.80 million, a P/E ratio of -233.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
