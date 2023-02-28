CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at B. Riley

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

CTO opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $412.80 million, a P/E ratio of -233.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

