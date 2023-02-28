FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Cowen

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.
FGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.
FibroGen Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,239,000 after purchasing an additional 253,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,232,000 after purchasing an additional 420,828 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,456,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,973,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
