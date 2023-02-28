Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Argus

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

