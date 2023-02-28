Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Mizuho

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s current price.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Argus increased their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a 12 month low of $68.73 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In related news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Stories

