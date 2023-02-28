SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Raised to $24.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $56,380.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $56,380.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $226,244.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,159.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,770 shares of company stock valued at $580,520. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,891,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 159,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after buying an additional 77,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 17.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,303,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,766,000 after buying an additional 193,941 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

