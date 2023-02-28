Susquehanna Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $175.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BABA opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.72. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.