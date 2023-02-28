Pareto Securities Upgrades Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) to “Buy”

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Lundin Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

