ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $84.00 at Mizuho

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

OGS stock opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

