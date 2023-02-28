SVB Securities Initiates Coverage on Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Analysts at SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GPCR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

GPCR stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Structure Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

