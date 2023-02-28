Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Itron Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Itron has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Itron will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $42,625.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,241 shares of company stock valued at $449,899 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Itron

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Itron by 230.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

