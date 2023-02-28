Susquehanna Lowers Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target to $25.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $35.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.

ATSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.72. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,371,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,480,000 after buying an additional 543,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,534,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,002,000 after buying an additional 108,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,473,000 after acquiring an additional 266,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,153,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,942,000 after acquiring an additional 65,995 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

