Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.73 Million Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 223.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,942 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of First American Financial worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in First American Financial by 106.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 100.0% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

FAF stock opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.75. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 85.60%.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

