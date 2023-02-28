Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177,627 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 109,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 593,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,506,000 after acquiring an additional 323,112 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on REXR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.8 %

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE:REXR opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 136.96%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.