Zacks Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 122.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 8.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 401.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $201,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

