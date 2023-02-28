Zacks Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Griffon were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Griffon by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 13.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $43.74.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.14 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently -12.16%.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.