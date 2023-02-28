Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 1,424 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.12% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of BFAM opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $140.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

