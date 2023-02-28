Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Honda Motor stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $30.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 18.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

