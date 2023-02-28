Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Honda Motor Price Performance
Honda Motor stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $30.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
