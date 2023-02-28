STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,861,000 after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,285,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,890,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $407,001,000 after acquiring an additional 122,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after acquiring an additional 48,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 947,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38,327 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. BTIG Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

STAA stock opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 39,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,973,120.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

