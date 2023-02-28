Zacks Investment Management Reduces Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 179.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 683.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 20.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 161.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of CBZ opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.