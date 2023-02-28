Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSLX opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.35%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

