CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

CNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

