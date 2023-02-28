Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ASGTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Price Performance

ASGTF stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, software, and technology-related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.