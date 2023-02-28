Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNTGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:LNT opened at $51.46 on Monday. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

