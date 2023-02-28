Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

ORA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA stock opened at $84.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $101.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Natixis increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 57,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 7,943.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 40,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 40,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.