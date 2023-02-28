Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

StockNews.com cut shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

ORA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA stock opened at $84.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $101.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Natixis increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 57,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 7,943.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 40,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 40,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.