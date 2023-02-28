Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Truist Financial

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Primerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.33.

Primerica stock opened at $185.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.24. Primerica has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $187.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.76 and a 200-day moving average of $142.32.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,423.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 16.1% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 26.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 112,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 220.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

