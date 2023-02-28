AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jonestrading decreased their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE MITT opened at $6.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.84. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $9.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -23.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.