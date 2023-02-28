HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of HireRight from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HireRight from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $11.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.

In other HireRight news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,878,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,764,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,878,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,764,462.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 136,033 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $1,694,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,074,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642,413.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 456,961 shares of company stock worth $5,799,134 and sold 18,072 shares worth $217,175. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in HireRight in the third quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in HireRight in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in HireRight in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in HireRight by 331.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HireRight in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

