HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of HireRight from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HireRight from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.25.
Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $11.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in HireRight in the third quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in HireRight in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in HireRight in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in HireRight by 331.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HireRight in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
