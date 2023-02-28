Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.04) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 3,000 ($36.20) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,528.38.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $61.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $220.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Shell by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC increased its stake in Shell by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Shell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

