Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Raised to C$140.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LBLCF. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$124.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of LBLCF opened at $87.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.72. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $75.28 and a 52-week high of $95.55.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

