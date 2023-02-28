Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Stephens

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $64.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at $843,735,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $627,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.