Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Increased to $187.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.50.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $169.61 on Monday. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

