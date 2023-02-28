Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Mizuho

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:D opened at $56.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.90.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.