Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

