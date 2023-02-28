ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Given New $4.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ASLN opened at $0.79 on Monday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 64,784 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 405,296 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.