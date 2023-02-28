Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Outfront Media Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $17.64 on Monday. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92.
Outfront Media Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outfront Media
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period.
Outfront Media Company Profile
OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
