Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefónica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.87) to €2.50 ($2.66) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.36) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.
Telefónica Stock Performance
Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.39.
About Telefónica
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
