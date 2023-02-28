Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

WD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $87.95 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $139.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.00.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.46 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.84%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,947 in the last ninety days. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

