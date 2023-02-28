Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cinedigm Price Performance

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $77.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.04. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinedigm Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinedigm by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 143,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cinedigm by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cinedigm during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Cinedigm by 412.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Featured Articles

