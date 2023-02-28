Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Cinedigm Price Performance
Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $77.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.04. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.87.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
