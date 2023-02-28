SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $70.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.49. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 62.7% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

