Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.60.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $53.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.83%.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $420,501 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

