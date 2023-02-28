Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

LTRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of LTRX opened at $5.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 12.3% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after acquiring an additional 283,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 4.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 756,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 1.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 525,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

