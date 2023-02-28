Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.
LTRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Lantronix Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of LTRX opened at $5.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lantronix Company Profile
Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lantronix (LTRX)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.