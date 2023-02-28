Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Lowered to $248.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $276.00 to $248.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.13.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.9 %

DG opened at $216.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.32.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

