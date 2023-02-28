Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BBWI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.52.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $41.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

