Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.52.

BBWI stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $18,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

