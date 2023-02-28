Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.64.

GH opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,408,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Guardant Health by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,034,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,738,000 after buying an additional 697,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $16,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

